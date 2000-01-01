Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IEA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IEA
- Market Cap$80.110m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IEA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINUS45686J1043
Company Profile
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, formerly M III Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.