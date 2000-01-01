Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA is an Italy based company engaged in telecommunication industry. It operates wireless telecom facilities & equipment and telecommunications & distribution of television and radio signals. The company offers integrated hosting services, including the provision of maintenance, monitoring, and security management services of the premises and the technological systems, as well as tower rental services; and plans, designs, and constructs radio networks. The company earns revenue from Telecom Italia. It provides raw-land sites, rooftop suites, small cells, distributed antenna system and wireless network solutions to its customers.Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA is an Italy based company engaged in telecommunication industry. It operates wireless telecom facilities & equipment and telecommunications & distribution of television and radio signals.