Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (MTA:INW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INW
- Market Cap€5.266bn
- SymbolMTA:INW
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0005090300
Company Profile
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA is an Italy based company engaged in telecommunication industry. It operates wireless telecom facilities & equipment and telecommunications & distribution of television and radio signals.