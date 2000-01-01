Infratil Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:IFT)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IFT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IFT
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:IFT
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Renewable
- Currency
- ISINNZIFTE0003S3
Company Profile
Infratil Ltd is a New Zealand based company that invests in the companies that are engaged in the energy, transport, and social infrastructure businesses. The company's business segments include Trustpower, Wellington International Airport, Tilt Renewables, Associate Companies, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Trustpower segment which includes the generation of electricity and retail of utilities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from New Zealand and also has a presence in Australia and the United States.Infratil Ltd owns energy, transport and social infrastructure businesses that provide essential services to individuals and communities. Its segments are Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate Companies and Other.