Infratil Ltd is a New Zealand based company that invests in the companies that are engaged in the energy, transport, and social infrastructure businesses. The company's business segments include Trustpower, Wellington International Airport, Tilt Renewables, Associate Companies, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Trustpower segment which includes the generation of electricity and retail of utilities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from New Zealand and also has a presence in Australia and the United States.Infratil Ltd owns energy, transport and social infrastructure businesses that provide essential services to individuals and communities. Its segments are Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate Companies and Other.