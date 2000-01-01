Infrea AB (OMX:INFREA)

European company
Market Info - INFREA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INFREA

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:INFREA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0010600106

Company Profile

Infrea AB is an investment company. The company invests in Land & Construction business, AVA (waste, water and sewer) business areas and Fire Protection.

Latest INFREA news

