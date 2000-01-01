Company Profile

InfuSystems Holdings Inc is a United States based healthcare service provider. It offers Infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites of care from the locations in the United States and Canada. The company provides products and services to hospitals, oncology practices and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The segments of the company are ITS and DME services, of which key revenue is derived from the ITS segment.InfuSystems Holdings Inc is a provider of ambulatory infusion pumps and related services in the United States. It provides services to hospitals, oncology practices and facilities and other alternate site health care providers.