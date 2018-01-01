Ingdan Inc (SEHK:400) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Ingdan Inc (SEHK:400)

Ingdan Inc

Company Profile

Cogobuy Group is an e-commerce company serving the electronics manufacturing industry in China. Cogobuy's e-commerce platform consists of a direct sales platform, an online marketplace, technical and sales consultancy. The company offers customers a broad online and offline service across presale, sale, and postsale phases. The user interface helps Chinese companies offer directly to customers integrated circuits and hardware components. Third-party merchants use the marketplace platform to sell their products in exchange for a commission.Cogobuy Group is an e-commerce company engaged in serving the electronics manufacturing industry in China. It operates the transaction-based e-commerce platform for the sale of IC and other electronic components.

