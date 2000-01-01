Company Profile

Ingenico Group SA is a provider of payment and transaction processing services. The company offers solutions under its Ingenico smart terminals, payment services, and e-payment brands. Products and solutions include in-store payment terminals using near field technologies, payment and transaction management services, and online and mobile commerce solutions such as data analytics, fraud-management solutions, cross-border commerce, and various payment methods. Payment terminals generate the lion's share of revenue, which overall is earned across the globe. The largest region by revenue is EMEA.Ingenico Group SA provides seamless payment services and offers payment solutions across all channels (in-store, mobile, online and cross-channel).