Ingenta (LSE:ING)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ING

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ING

  • Market Cap£15.340m
  • SymbolLSE:ING
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3BDTG73

Company Profile

Ingenta PLC along with its subsidiaries provides digital content solutions covering publishing process as content systems, audience development & content delivery software & services to publishers, information providers & academic libraries.

Latest ING news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ING Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .