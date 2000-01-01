Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s industrial segment. After the merger, the firm’s portfolio consists of four business lines: industrial technologies and services, precision and science technologies, high-pressure solutions, and specialty vehicle technologies. Ingersoll-Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, fluid management, upstream and midstream energy solutions, as well as small electric vehicles and power tools and material handling solutions. On a pro forma basis, Ingersoll-Rand generated roughly $6.5 billion in revenue and $662 million in operating income in 2018.Gardner Denver Holdings Inc provides flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It manufactures compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products.