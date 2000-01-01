Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IR
- Market Cap$31.902bn
- SymbolNYSE:IR
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIE00B6330302
Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand PLC is a diversified company. It provides products, services and solutions to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables, and increase industrial productivity and efficiency.