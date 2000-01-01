Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)
Company Info - NGVT
- Market Cap$3.708bn
- SymbolNYSE:NGVT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS45688C1071
Company Profile
Ingevity Corp manufactures and sells chemical products mainly in North America. Its business primarily depends on the sale of specialty chemicals for use in applications like asphalt paving, agrochemicals, and adhesives.