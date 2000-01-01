Ingles Markets Inc Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMKTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMKTA

  • Market Cap$722.260m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IMKTA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4570301048

Company Profile

Ingles Markets Inc is a U.S. based company that is principally engaged in operating a supermarket chain. The company operates business in the southeast United States, mainly in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with a few stores in Virginia and Alabama as well. The company locates its stores primarily in suburban areas, small towns and neighborhood areas. It offers a broad range of goods, including food products, pharmacies, health and beauty-care products, and general merchandise. The retail business contributes most of the company's revenue. The company's real estate ownership on a material portion of total stores enables it to generate rental income.Ingles Markets Inc is a supermarket chain in the Southeast United States. It operates grocery retail stores offering grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products..

Latest IMKTA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .