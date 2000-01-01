Company Profile

Ingles Markets Inc is a U.S. based company that is principally engaged in operating a supermarket chain. The company operates business in the southeast United States, mainly in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with a few stores in Virginia and Alabama as well. The company locates its stores primarily in suburban areas, small towns and neighborhood areas. It offers a broad range of goods, including food products, pharmacies, health and beauty-care products, and general merchandise. The retail business contributes most of the company's revenue. The company's real estate ownership on a material portion of total stores enables it to generate rental income.Ingles Markets Inc is a supermarket chain in the Southeast United States. It operates grocery retail stores offering grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products..