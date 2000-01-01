Ingredion Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:INGR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INGR

  • Market Cap$5.590bn
  • SymbolNYSE:INGR
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4571871023

Company Profile

Ingredion manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper, and personal-care industries. Sweeteners (syrups, maltodextrins, dextrose, and polyols) account for about 35% of sales, starches (for food and industrial use) around 45%, and co-products the balance. Value-added, specialty ingredients account for nearly one third of sales, with the balance being commodity-grade ingredients. With the majority of sales outside the U.S., Ingredion is a global player with good exposure to developing markets, including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.Ingredion Inc is a major supplier of high-quality food and industrial ingredients to customers around the world. The ingredients are used by customers in the food, beverage, animal feed, paper and corrugating, and brewing industries, among others.

Latest INGR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .