Ingredion Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:INGR)
North American company
- Market Cap$5.590bn
- SymbolNYSE:INGR
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINUS4571871023
Company Profile
Ingredion manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper, and personal-care industries. Sweeteners (syrups, maltodextrins, dextrose, and polyols) account for about 35% of sales, starches (for food and industrial use) around 45%, and co-products the balance. Value-added, specialty ingredients account for nearly one third of sales, with the balance being commodity-grade ingredients. With the majority of sales outside the U.S., Ingredion is a global player with good exposure to developing markets, including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.Ingredion Inc is a major supplier of high-quality food and industrial ingredients to customers around the world. The ingredients are used by customers in the food, beverage, animal feed, paper and corrugating, and brewing industries, among others.