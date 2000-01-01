Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INGR

  • Market Cap$6.007bn
  • SymbolNYSE:INGR
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4571871023

Company Profile

Ingredion Inc is a major supplier of high-quality food and industrial ingredients to customers around the world. The ingredients are used by customers in the food, beverage, animal feed, paper and corrugating, and brewing industries, among others.

Latest INGR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .