init innovation in traffic systems SE (XETRA:IXX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IXX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IXX
- Market Cap€197.060m
- SymbolXETRA:IXX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0005759807
Company Profile
init innovation in traffic systems SE is a Germany-based provider of solutions to the public transport industry. The company develops and supplies integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing systems for buses and trains. The firm develops, produces, integrates, installs, and maintains software and hardware products for the planning, management, and optimization of transport companies. It offers research and development, planning and dispatching, analyzing and optimizing, ticketing and fare management, operations control and real-time passenger information, and service and maintenance solutions.init innovation in traffic systems SE is a supplier of integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing systems for buses and trains. It also assists transportation companies.