Company Profile

init innovation in traffic systems SE is a Germany-based provider of solutions to the public transport industry. The company develops and supplies integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing systems for buses and trains. The firm develops, produces, integrates, installs, and maintains software and hardware products for the planning, management, and optimization of transport companies. It offers research and development, planning and dispatching, analyzing and optimizing, ticketing and fare management, operations control and real-time passenger information, and service and maintenance solutions.init innovation in traffic systems SE is a supplier of integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing systems for buses and trains. It also assists transportation companies.