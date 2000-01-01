Inland ZDP Pref.Shs (LSE:INLZ)

UK company
Market Info - INLZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INLZ

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:INLZ
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B99R1Q79

Company Profile

Inland ZDP PLC is primarily engaged in real estate business activities. It involved in the principal activity of acquiring residential and mixed-use sites and seeking planning consent for development.

Latest INLZ news

INLZ Regulatory news

