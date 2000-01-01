InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)

North American company
Company Info - INM

  • Market Cap$26.560m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:INM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4576375022

Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based, and manufacturing of Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids. Its product portfolio includes INM-755, which is used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; NM-088 for the treatment of glaucoma; and IntegraSyn.InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada based pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based therapies combined with drug delivery systems.

Latest INM news

