InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)
North American company
Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based, and manufacturing of Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids. Its product portfolio includes INM-755, which is used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; NM-088 for the treatment of glaucoma; and IntegraSyn.InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada based pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based therapies combined with drug delivery systems.