Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA (XMAD:COL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COL
- Market Cap€5.691bn
- SymbolXMAD:COL
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINES0139140174
Company Profile
Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA is a real estate company in Spain. The company and its subsidiaries are in the business of lease and disposal of movable property and real estate. It specializes in the leasing of offices in prime areas.