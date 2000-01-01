Inmobiliaria Park Rose Iberoamericana Socimi SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:YPARK)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YPARK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YPARK
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:YPARK
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINES0105391009
Company Profile
Inmobiliaria Park Rose Iberoamericana Socimi SA operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm's portfolio consists of Commercial office buildings, supermarkets, and others.