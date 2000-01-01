Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd (ASX:IIL)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD13.950m
  • SymbolASX:IIL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IIL6

Company Profile

Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd is a medical biotechnology company. It is engaged in research and development of its drug candidate (MIS416) to treat secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

