Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd (ASX:IIL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IIL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IIL
- Market CapAUD13.950m
- SymbolASX:IIL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IIL6
Company Profile
Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd is a medical biotechnology company. It is engaged in research and development of its drug candidate (MIS416) to treat secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.