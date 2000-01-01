Innate Pharma SA Class A (EURONEXT:IPH)
Company Info - IPH
- Market Cap€442.190m
- SymbolEURONEXT:IPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINFR0010331421
Company Profile
Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing immunotherapy drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases.