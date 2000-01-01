Innate Pharma SA Class A (EURONEXT:IPH)

European company
  • Market Cap€442.190m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:IPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010331421

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing immunotherapy drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

