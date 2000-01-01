Inner Mongolia Energy Engineering Co Ltd (SEHK:1649)

Market Info - 1649

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1649

  • Market CapHKD3.388bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1649
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002GZ5

Company Profile

Inner Mongolia Energy Engineering Co Ltd is engaged in the business of construction of energy projects. Its business includes design, construction contracting and power project operation.

