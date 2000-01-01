Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INE
- Market CapCAD2.348bn
- SymbolTSE:INE
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA45790B1040
Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc develops, owns and operates renewable power generating facilities, essentially focused on the hydroelectric, wind power sectors and solar photovoltaic sectors.