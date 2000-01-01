Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INE

  • Market CapCAD2.348bn
  • SymbolTSE:INE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45790B1040

Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc develops, owns and operates renewable power generating facilities, essentially focused on the hydroelectric, wind power sectors and solar photovoltaic sectors.

Latest INE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .