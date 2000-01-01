InnerWorkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INWK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INWK
- Market Cap$55.790m
- SymbolNASDAQ:INWK
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINUS45773Y1055
Company Profile
InnerWorkings Inc is a marketing supply-chain company that provides marketing solutions, such as advertising materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays. The company has three geographical reportable segments namely North America, EMEA, and LATAM. It generates maximum revenue from North America segment. The company operates a software platform called VALO that enables customers to a source, produce, monitor, and analyze their marketing plan with the company.InnerWorkings Inc is a marketing supply chain company that provides marketing execution solutions including advertising materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays.