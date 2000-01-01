Company Profile

InnerWorkings Inc is a marketing supply-chain company that provides marketing solutions, such as advertising materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays. The company has three geographical reportable segments namely North America, EMEA, and LATAM. It generates maximum revenue from North America segment. The company operates a software platform called VALO that enables customers to a source, produce, monitor, and analyze their marketing plan with the company.InnerWorkings Inc is a marketing supply chain company that provides marketing execution solutions including advertising materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays.