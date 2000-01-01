Company Profile

Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. It provides technology and services to information products and online retail destinations. The company has three operating segments: Digital data solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. It serves to publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries. Geographically, it operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, and Europe.Innodata Inc provides knowledge process outsourcing services, and publishing and related information technology services that help media and information services companies create, manage and maintain their products.