innogy SE (XETRA:IGY)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IGY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IGY

  • Market Cap€24.556bn
  • SymbolXETRA:IGY
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2AADD2

Company Profile

innogy SE is a distributor and supplier of electricity and gas and producer of electricity from renewable energy sources. It operates in Germany, UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and other countries.

Latest IGY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .