Company Profile

Innopac Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based company engaged in the investment, investment holding and provision of management services to related companies. The company operates through three segments namely Products, Investment trading and Investment holding. Its Products segment is involved in the products trading. The Investment trading segment includes investments in marketable securities, which are classified as financial assets. Its Investment holding segment consists of its own principal activities and some of its subsidiaries that are investment holding and rendering management services to subsidiaries. In addition, the company is also into the investments in properties and equities.