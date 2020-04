Company Profile

Innospec Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and fuel additives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The fuel specialties segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells products used to improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance, and reduce emissions for automobiles, boats, and airplanes. It also sells products used by oil field services providers in the extraction of oil and gas. The performance chemicals segment sells products to the personal-care industry. The octane additives segment sells tetraethyl lead used in automotive gasoline primarily to state-owned refineries in Northern Africa. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud.Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care and other specialty chemicals. Its segments are Fuel Specialties; Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.