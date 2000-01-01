InnovaDerma (LSE:IDP)

UK company
Market Info - IDP

Company Info - IDP

  • Market Cap£8.840m
  • SymbolLSE:IDP
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BT9PTW34

Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC sells anti-ageing, body contouring, hair loss treatment and wellbeing products. It markets its products under brands such as Leimo Unisex & Leimo Instant Hair.

