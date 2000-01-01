Innoviva Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:INVA)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.260bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:INVA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45781M1018
Company Profile
Innoviva Inc develops biopharmaceutical drugs in the antibiotic, respiratory, and digestive realms. Theravance's respiratory compounds are in late-stage trials for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product offering includes RELVAR/BREO/ELLIPTA, ANORO, ELLIPTA, TRELEGY, ELLIPTA, and others. The firm collaborates with and receives funding from GlaxoSmithKline.Innoviva Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule medicines. The firm collaborates with and receives funding from GlaxoSmithKline.