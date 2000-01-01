Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INVZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INVZ
- Market Cap$1.077bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:INVZ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINIL0011745804
Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd is a provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. It is a company with LiDAR technology that can see better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety, and price. The company provides a complete and comprehensive solution for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 partners that are developing and marketing autonomous driving vehicles to the passenger car and other relevant markets, such as robotaxis, shuttles, and trucking.