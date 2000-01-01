Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd is a provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. It is a company with LiDAR technology that can see better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety, and price. The company provides a complete and comprehensive solution for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 partners that are developing and marketing autonomous driving vehicles to the passenger car and other relevant markets, such as robotaxis, shuttles, and trucking.