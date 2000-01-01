Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It owns and operates hotels, provides management services for hotels and also provides trademark license services. The Trust is also involved in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants, meeting/banquet room rentals and the operation of a reservation system. Geographically operates through the region of Untied States.