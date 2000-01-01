Company Profile

Inotiv Inc is a pharmaceutical development company. It provides contract research services and monitoring instruments to pharmaceutical companies, drug development companies and medical research organizations. The company's products focuses on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market.