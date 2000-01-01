Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INOV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INOV
- Market Cap$2.836bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:INOV
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS45781D1019
Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings Inc is a United State based technology company. It delivers seamless, end-to-end platforms that bring the benefits of big data and large-scale analytics to the point of care.