Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INO
- Market Cap$263.030m
- SymbolNASDAQ:INO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45773H2013
Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases.