Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma Inc is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton. The company is focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies. Its product candidate, INZ-701, is a soluble, recombinant, or genetically engineered, fusion protein that is designed to correct a defect in the mineralization pathway caused by ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.