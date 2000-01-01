Company Profile

Inphi Corp. is a provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, data center, and computing markets. The company's semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput, and minimize latency in computing environments. For peak performance, Inphi works with system vendors to develop proprietary component, channel, and system simulation models. These models are used to predict system performance prior to fabricating the semiconductor.Inphi Corp is engaged in designing, development and sale of high-speed analog connectivity components that operate to maintain, amplify and improve signal integrity in a wide variety of applications.