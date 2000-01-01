Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INPX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INPX

  • Market Cap$8.070m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:INPX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45790J5039

Company Profile

Inpixon through its subsidiaries provides data analytics and location-based products and related services for the cyber-security and internet of things markets. The company’s segments include Indoor positioning analytics and Infrastructure.

Latest INPX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .