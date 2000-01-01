Company Profile

Inscape Corp is an office furniture manufacturer. The company's operating segment includes Furniture and Walls. Furniture segment includes storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions. The Walls segment includes architectural and movable walls. It generates maximum revenue from the Furniture segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada. It provides services to small and large organizations.Inscape Corp is an office furniture and wall products manufacturer with production at two facilities in Canada and the United States.