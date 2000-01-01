Inscape Corp Class B (TSE:INQ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INQ
- Market CapCAD11.220m
- SymbolTSE:INQ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA45769T1021
Company Profile
Inscape Corp is an office furniture manufacturer. The company's operating segment includes Furniture and Walls. Furniture segment includes storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions. The Walls segment includes architectural and movable walls. It generates maximum revenue from the Furniture segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada. It provides services to small and large organizations.Inscape Corp is an office furniture and wall products manufacturer with production at two facilities in Canada and the United States.