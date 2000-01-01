Insight Business Support (LSE:IBSU)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IBSU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IBSU

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:IBSU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BK1VJS23

Company Profile

Insight Business Support PLC is engaged in the acquisition of a company or business in the support services sector. It is engaged in engineering and design services, including project management, design, installation, and associated skills and services.

Latest IBSU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IBSU Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .