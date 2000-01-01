Company Profile

Insignia Systems Inc is a provider of marketing services. It offers custom design, printing, and store signage programs directly to retailers that seek effective ways to communicate with their shoppers in the store. The company's products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, laser printable cardstock and label supplies. The program allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase.Insignia Systems Inc markets in-store advertising products, programs and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers.