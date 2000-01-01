Inspecs Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:SPEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPEC
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:SPEC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINGB00BK6JPP03
Company Profile
Inspecs Group PLC is a designer and manufacturer of eyewear frames and accessories. Its customers include optical and Non-optical retailers, global distributors, and independent opticians. The company operations are spread across the United Kingdom, Portugal, Scandinavia, the United States, and China.