Company Profile

Insperity Inc is a U.S.-based company that primarily provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions that help businesses improve their performance. Small and midsize enterprises are the company's primary target customers. Most of the company's products are offered through the company's Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which comprise various human resource functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. The company generates all of its revenue in the United States.Insperity Inc is engaged in providing human resources and business solutions designed to improve business performance. Its product offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions.