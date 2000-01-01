Inspira Financial Inc (TSX:LND)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LND
- Market CapCAD5.960m
- SymbolTSX:LND
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINCA45781J2074
Company Profile
Inspira Financial Inc together with its subsidiaries provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States.