Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IINN)

North American company
Market Info - IINN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IINN

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IINN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011715781

Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd is a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology that is intended to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV), which is the standard of care today for the treatment of respiratory failure.

Latest IINN news

