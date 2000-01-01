Company Profile

Inspired PLC is a technology-enabled service provider for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and sustainability enhancement in the UK and Ireland with three defined divisions. The Energy division delivers energy, water, and sustainability assurance, and optimization services; the ESG division specializes in end-to-end solutions for investors and Corporate Businesses to make effective ESG Disclosures and transform them into ESG Impacts; the Software division delivers technology and software solutions that underpin the services provided by the company and makes them available to third parties.Inspired Energy PLC is a provider of energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users. The company's segments comprise of the Corporate division and the SME division.