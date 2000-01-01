Inspirit Energy Holdings (LSE:INSP)

UK company
Market Info - INSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INSP

  • Market Cap£1.680m
  • SymbolLSE:INSP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B44W9L31

Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC is engaged in the development and commercialisation of a micro Combined Heat and Power boiler for use in commercial and residential markets.

