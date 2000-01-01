Institut de Developpement Industriel SA (EURONEXT:IDIP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IDIP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IDIP

  • Market Cap€243.250m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:IDIP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000051393

Company Profile

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA is a France-based investment capital company that specializes in owning shares in medium-sized companies. It acts on its own behalf and on behalf of third parties in all sectors of the investment business including Leveraged Buy Out or growth capital transactions in France and Funds of funds and growth capital funds in emerging economies.Institut de Developpement Industriel SA is an investment capital company that specializes in owning shares in medium-sized companies. The Company operates in France, Asia and Europe.

Latest IDIP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .