Institut de Developpement Industriel SA (EURONEXT:IDIP)
- Market Cap€243.250m
- SymbolEURONEXT:IDIP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINFR0000051393
Institut de Developpement Industriel SA is a France-based investment capital company that specializes in owning shares in medium-sized companies. It acts on its own behalf and on behalf of third parties in all sectors of the investment business including Leveraged Buy Out or growth capital transactions in France and Funds of funds and growth capital funds in emerging economies.Institut de Developpement Industriel SA is an investment capital company that specializes in owning shares in medium-sized companies. The Company operates in France, Asia and Europe.