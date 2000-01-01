Company Profile

Institut de Developpement Industriel SA is a France-based investment capital company that specializes in owning shares in medium-sized companies. It acts on its own behalf and on behalf of third parties in all sectors of the investment business including Leveraged Buy Out or growth capital transactions in France and Funds of funds and growth capital funds in emerging economies.