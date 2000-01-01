Instone Real Estate Group AG Registered Shares (XETRA:INS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INS

  • Market Cap€791.560m
  • SymbolXETRA:INS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2NBX80

Company Profile

Instone Real Estate Group BV is a real estate development company. The company is engaged in developing residential units, apartment buildings and urban residential quarters.

Latest INS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .